Aug 22 (Reuters) - Bimeks Bilgi Islem Ve Dis Ticaret A.S. :

* Reported on Friday that Q2 revenue at 342.9 million lira ($116.55 million) versus 397.4 million lira year ago

* Q2 net loss of 2.6 million lira versus loss of 191,653 lira year ago

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: