Aug 22 (Reuters) - Karaka Atlantis Kiymetli Madenler Kuyumculuk Telekomünikasyon Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S :

* Reported on Friday that Q2 revenue at 81.7 million lira ($27.77 million)versus 94.3 million lira year ago

* Q2 net profit of 10.5 million lira versus 46,908 lira year ago

