a year ago
Swedish medtech firm Getinge ousts CEO
August 22, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

Swedish medtech firm Getinge ousts CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Swedish medical technology group Getinge has fired its chief executive Alex Myers after just 17 months on the job, the company said on Monday.

"The Board of Directors and Alex Myers have different views on the future direction of the Getinge Group and the board has therefore concluded that a replacement of the President & CEO is necessary, " Getinge chairman Carl Bennet said in a statement.

Joacim Lindoff, currently chief of Getinge's Surgical Workflows unit, has been appointed as acting CEO.

Getinge said the recruitment process for a new CEO would start immediately. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom, ediitng by Mia Shanley)

