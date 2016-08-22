Swedish medtech firm Getinge ousts CEO

STOCKHOLM, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Swedish medical technology group Getinge has fired its chief executive Alex Myers after just 17 months on the job, the company said on Monday.

"The Board of Directors and Alex Myers have different views on the future direction of the Getinge Group and the board has therefore concluded that a replacement of the President & CEO is necessary, " Getinge chairman Carl Bennet said in a statement.

Joacim Lindoff, currently chief of Getinge's Surgical Workflows unit, has been appointed as acting CEO.

Getinge said the recruitment process for a new CEO would start immediately. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom, ediitng by Mia Shanley)