a year ago
BRIEF-Cherry: Cherry-owned Game Lounge expands into Germany and UK through acquisition
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
August 22, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cherry: Cherry-owned Game Lounge expands into Germany and UK through acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Cherry publ AB :

* Affiliate network Game Lounge Ltd has signed an agreement to acquire the assets of the respected affiliate company Interclick Limited for a price of $1.5 million

* Game Lounge acquires more than 40 domains and affiliate accounts through the acquisition

* The acquisition is fully financed through cash by Game Lounge operations and is expected to increase revenue with about 1.3 million euros ($1.47 million) and EBITDA figures by more than 1 million euros annually

* The deal is expected to generate ROI in less than eighteen months

Source text: bit.ly/2bYpE8c

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8847 euros Gdynia Newsroom

