BRIEF-Star Vault decides on rights issue

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Star Vault AB :

* Says has decided to carry out a rights issue of up to 19,149,819 Class B shares, corresponding to 5,170,451 Swedish crowns ($617,116.75) before issue expenses in order to strengthen the company's future development

* Subscription period runs from September 1 to September 15, 2016

* Subscription price is 0.27 crown per B share

* For every five existing shares, regardless of class, the holder receives two subscription rights

* One such subscription right entitles to subscribe for one new B share

Source text: bit.ly/2bbR7wI

