a year ago
BRIEF-AktieTorget: Danske Bank Group sells 70,000 shares in Community Entertainment
August 22, 2016 / 1:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-AktieTorget: Danske Bank Group sells 70,000 shares in Community Entertainment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - AktieTorget:

* On Aug 19, 2016, the Danske Bank Group, also representing Danica Pension Försäkringsaktiebolag, sold 70,000 shares in Community Entertainment AB

* The total aggregated holding after the disposal amounts to 551,264 shares, corresponding 27.58 pct of the total issued shares and 27.58 pct of the total voting rights in Community Entertainment AB

* Prior to this transaction the Group held 31.08 pct of both shares and votes in Community Entertainment AB

Source text: bit.ly/2bIzkzs

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
