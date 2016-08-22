FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dimed announces own capital interest payment
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 22, 2016 / 1:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dimed announces own capital interest payment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Dimed SA Distribuidora de Medicamentos :

* Said on Friday that its board of directors had approved, ad referendum of the general meeting, to pay own capital interest totalling 6.5 million Brazilian reais ($2.0 million), corresponding to 1.5531 real per preferred share and 1.4119 real per ordinary share (or 1.3202 real per preferred share net and 1.2002 real per ordinary share net)

* Record date is Aug. 19

* Payment to be made in three instalments, on Aug. 31, Sep. 30 and Oct. 31, at the value of 0.5177 real per preferred share and 0.4706 real per ordinary share each

Source text: bit.ly/2bfynP2

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.2058 Brazilian reais Gdynia Newsroom

