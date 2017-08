BRIEF-Zoe's Kitchen Q2 earnings per share of $0.06

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Zoe's Kitchen Inc :

* Zoe's Kitchen announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.06

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.06

* Q2 revenue $66.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $67.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Zoe's Kitchen Inc qtrly comparable restaurant sales increased 4.0%

* "We are on track to open 35 to 36 restaurants in 2016"

* Sees FY 2016 total revenue between $277.0 million and $280.0 million

* Zoe's Kitchen Inc sees FY 2016 comparable restaurant sales growth of 4.0% to 5.0%

* FY2016 revenue view $280.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S