a year ago
BRIEF-Wojas H1 net result turns to loss of 1.0 mln zlotys
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 23, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Wojas H1 net result turns to loss of 1.0 mln zlotys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Wojas SA :

* Said on Monday that it reported H1 revenue of 106.9 million zlotys ($28.1 million) versus 100.4 million zlotys a year ago

* H1 operating profit was 2.1 million zlotys versus 4.4 million zlotys a year ago

* H1 net loss was 1.0 million zlotys versus profit of 2.0 million zlotys a year ago

* The operating costs in H1 up 12.3 pct year on year due to increase of euro to Polish zloty exchange rate and thus increase of the costs of leasing retail space

* After H1 results, expects that positive trends recorded in the first half of 2016 will continue and sees increase in FY 2016 sales and gross margin compared to 2015

* Said the last four months of the year influence most its financial results, therefore the company's management is confident about the planned FY operating results (EBIT) and net profit

* Said FY 2016 net profit will be affected by the valuation of the Japanese yen-denominated loan

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.8003 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
