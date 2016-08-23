BRIEF- Unified Factory to raise up to 10 mln zlotys in series B bonds

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Unified Factory SA :
* Said on Monday that signed an agreement with Noble Securities SA for the preparation and conduct of the issue of its series B bonds
* To issue series B bonds of the total nominal value of up to 10 million zlotys ($2.63 million)
* Plans to allocate proceeds from series B bonds issue for development of Customer Service Automation platform, to cover marketing expenses and redemption of series A bonds
