a year ago
BRIEF- Unified Factory to raise up to 10 mln zlotys in series B bonds
August 23, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF- Unified Factory to raise up to 10 mln zlotys in series B bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Unified Factory SA :

* Said on Monday that signed an agreement with Noble Securities SA for the preparation and conduct of the issue of its series B bonds

* To issue series B bonds of the total nominal value of up to 10 million zlotys ($2.63 million)

* Plans to allocate proceeds from series B bonds issue for development of Customer Service Automation platform, to cover marketing expenses and redemption of series A bonds

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.8002 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

