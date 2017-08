Aug 23 (Reuters) - Biogened SA :

* Said on Monday that it resolved to prolong its bonds issue program until 2022

* Said decided to raise the maximum value of the bond issue program to 10 million zlotys ($2.63 million) from 5 million zlotys

* Its management board resolved to launch bond issue program in Aug. 2013

