BRIEF-ABC Data to buy controlling stake in S4E

Aug 23 (Reuters) - S4E SA :

* Said on Monday that ABC Data SA is to acquire a controlling stake in the company

* Bartosz Stebnicki and Joanna Gawad-Stebnicka (sellers) have signed an investment agreement to sell 81.3 pct of S4E to ABC Data for a price between 19.8 million zlotys ($5.2 million) and 25.4 mln zlotys

* Under the agreement, the sellers will transfer 162,500 shares to a special purpose vehicle (SPV) which will be set up by ABC Data

* To reach the agreed 81.3 pct stake, the remaining 1,249,923 shares will be acquired by SPV from other shareholders who have committed to sell their shares under other investment agreements signed with Bartosz Stebnicki

* The final price is subject to achieving business goals stated in the agreement by the sellers and S4E

* ABC Data says that the acquisition will help to grow its value added distribution services and will contribute to reaching consolidated FY 2018 revenue from that area at 1.50 bln zlotys

($1 = 3.8002 zlotys)