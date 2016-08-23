FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Lebanese Canadian Bank shareholder sues Deloitte & Touche (ME)
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 23, 2016 / 6:51 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lebanese Canadian Bank shareholder sues Deloitte & Touche (ME)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Nest Investments Holding SAL

* Suing Deloitte and Touche (Middle East) (DTME) and its managing partner Joseph El Fadl for negligence and deceit in their financial and anti-money laundering audit of Lebanese Canadian Bank

* Claim was filed in Dubai International Financial Centre Courts on July 19, 2016

* Nest Investments Holding SAL is minority shareholder in now-defunct LCB and is bringing the action with 10 other minority shareholders, including Ghazi Abu Nahl

* DTME acted as LCB's auditors from 1995 until bank's liquidation; it remains auditor in liquidation and its tenure is currently being renewed by majority shareholders

* In a report published in February 2011, U.S. Treasury said LCB bank accounts were used "extensively by persons associated with international drug trafficking and money laundering" as a result of "management complicity" (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.