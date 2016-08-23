FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bank of Montreal Q3 Adjusted EPS C$1.94
#Market News
August 23, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bank of Montreal Q3 Adjusted EPS C$1.94

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Bank Of Montreal

* Q3 Total Provision For Credit Losses Was $257 Million, An Increase Of $97 Million From Prior Year

* BMO Financial Group Reports Net Income Of $1.2 Billion For The Third Quarter Of 2016

* Q3 Adjusted Earnings Per Share C$1.94

* Q3 Earnings Per Share C$1.86

* Q3 Earnings Per Share View C$1.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sets Quarterly Dividend Of C$0.86 per Share

* Quarter-End Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio Was 10.5 Percent

* Quarter-End Assets Under Management And Administration Declined $16 Billion Or 2% From A Year Ago To $863 Billion For Bmo Wealth Management

* Quarter-End Book Value Per Share Increased 5% From Prior Year To $58.06 Per Share

* Qtrly Non-Gaap Revenue, Net Of CCPB, Was $4.94 Billion Versus $4.61 Billion Last Year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

