a year ago
BRIEF-J M Smucker Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.86
#Market News
August 23, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-J M Smucker Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.86

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 23 (Reuters) - J M Smucker Co

* The J. M. Smucker company announces fiscal 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.86

* Q1 earnings per share $1.46

* Q1 net sales $1.82 billion versus $1.95 billion last year

* Q1 revenue view $1.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says excluding impact of divestiture, fiscal 2017 net sales are expected to range from flat to down 1 percent

* Says adjusted earnings per share is unchanged and expected to range from $7.60 to $7.75 in fiscal 2017

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $7.60 to $7.75

* Sees FY 2017 sales down 2 to 3 percent

* Q1 U.S. Retail consumer food sales $537.0 million versus $582.2 million last year

* Q1 U.S. Retail coffee sales $513.3 million versus $565 million last year

* J M Smucker Co says change in 2017 sales guidance is based on a reduced net sales forecast for u.s. Retail pet foods

* Sees full-year fiscal 2017 comparable net sales change flat to down 1 percent versus prior year

* FY2017 earnings per share view $7.70, revenue view $7.74 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.74, revenue view $1.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* J M Smucker Co says company remains on track to achieve $100 million of incremental synergies in fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
