August 23, 2016 / 2:06 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-OGK-2 plans to extend short-term debt, major part falls on Gazprom

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 23 (Reuters) -

** Controlled by Gazprom OGK-2 plans to extend repayment of 32 billion rouble ($495.49 million) short-term debt, major part of which belongs to parent concern, head of economic and finance department of Gazprom Energoholding Nikita Osin said on Tuesday

** OGK-2, earlier actively borrowing for its investment programme, in H1 raised its debt by 0.1 pct to 72.77 billion roubles. Out of it short-term debt is 31.9 billion roubles, company should pay it off during 12 months - company's presentation

** Significant part of the debt falls on Gazprom, liabilities for which are planned to be extended, Osin said during conference call for analysts

**"Major part of the repayment - Gazprom, three billion (roubles) - commercial credit, it will be refinanced" - Osin said

**According to the manager, as a result of debt prolongation interest rate may raise from about 8 pct to about 10 pct

** Company's management said that 2016 investment programme as whole will be amounted to 19.5 billion roubles, 11.7 billion roubles of which have been already invested in H1. In H2 it is planned to invest a little less than 8 billion roubles, of which 5 billion roubles - remaining payments under DPM projects

For further company coverage, For the story in Russian, click ($1 = 64.5825 roubles) (Reported by Anastasia Lyrchikova, translated by Gdynia newsroom)

