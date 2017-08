BRIEF-Intuit Inc reports Q4 GAAP loss per share of $0.16

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Intuit Inc :

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.16; Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.08

* Sees Q1 revenue $740-$760 million, growth of 4 to 7 percent; sees Q1 loss per share $0.19-$0.21; sees Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.01-$0.03

* Intuit revenue up 12 percent in fiscal 2016

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* qtrly revenue $754 million versus $696 million

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $740 million to $760 million

* Sees Q1 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.01 to $0.03

* Sees Q1 2017 GAAP loss per share $0.19 to $0.21

* sees 2017 revenue of $5 billion to $5.1 billion, growth of 7 to 9 percent

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $3.35 to $3.45

* sees 2017 GAAP operating income of $1.33 billion to $1.38 billion, growth of 7 to 11 percent

* Sees Full Fiscal Year 2017 non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $4.30 to $4.40

* sees 2017 Quickbooks online subscribers of 2.0 million to 2.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $772.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.67, revenue view $4.67 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.67, revenue view $4.67 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.33, revenue view $5.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S