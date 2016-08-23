FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
#Market News
August 23, 2016 / 9:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-China Distance Education Holdings reports qtrly net income/ADS of $0.218

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 23 (Reuters) - China Distance Education Holdings Ltd :

* China Distance Education Holdings Limited reports third quarter fiscal 2016 financial results

* Q3 revenue rose 7 percent to $30.8 million

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $35.6 million to $37.4 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue up about 6.2 to 7.8 percent

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $114.8 million to $116.6 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.055

* China Distance Education Holdings Ltd says qtrly net income per American Depositary Share $0.218

* Qtrly non-gaap net income per ADS $0.233 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
