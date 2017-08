Aug 23 (Reuters) - Alianza Minerals Ltd :

* Alianza Minerals retains Yanac copper property and announces board change

* 50 King Capital informed it will not pursue option to earn additional 20 percent interest in Yanac copper property

* 50 king will relinquish its 50 pct interest in property in return for a 0.5 pct net smelter royalty