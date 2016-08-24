BRIEF-Monnari Trade Q2 net profit down at 8.8 mln zlotys yoy

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Monnari Trade SA :

* Reported Q2 revenue of 57.4 million zlotys ($15.1 million) versus 51.7 million zlotys a year ago

* Q2 net profit was 8.8 million zlotys versus 10.2 million zlotys a year ago

* H1 net profit was 12.2 million zlotys versus 13.1 million zlotys a year ago

* H1 revenue up by 15.2 pct year on year at 110.0 million zlotys

* Said in H1 manufacturing costs of production increased by 17 pct year on year, what is mainly due to the continued high exchange rate of USD to Polish zloty and increased amount of ordered goods

* Said the gross margin on sales at 55 pct in H1

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: