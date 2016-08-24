FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Norway's sovereign wealth fund supports proposed spin-off in Svenska Cellulosa
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Energy and Environment
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 24, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Norway's sovereign wealth fund supports proposed spin-off in Svenska Cellulosa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Norway's sovereign wealth fund (NBIM) says:

* Based upon the terms and conditions in Svenska Cellulosa's statement and our expectation of sound corporate governance practices in delivery of the proposed spin-off, it is our intention to support the proposal when put to shareholder vote at the next Annual General Meeting.

* Our final approval will be confirmed once we have reviewed all documentation available to shareholders prior to the next Annual General Meeting.

* As at 22 August 2016, NBIM controls the exercise of all rights attaching to, including the ability to procure the vote and transfer of, 8,066,000 class A shares and 31,425,905 class B shares in the capital of Svenska Cellulosa AB, representing 8.7 pct total voting rights of Svenska Cellulosa AB. Source text: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.