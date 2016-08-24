FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Prime Car Management Q2 net profit slightly down at 9.3 mln zlotys yoy
#Financials
August 24, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Prime Car Management Q2 net profit slightly down at 9.3 mln zlotys yoy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Prime Car Management SA (PCM) :

* Reported Q2 revenue of 144.8 million zlotys ($37.95 million) versus 137.5 million zlotys a year ago

* Q2 net profit was 9.3 million zlotys versus 9.6 million zlotys a year ago

* H1 revenue of 270.8 million zlotys versus 271.6 million zlotys a year ago

* H1 net profit was 18.6 million zlotys versus 21.1 million zlotys a year ago

* At end of June 2016 its car fleet comprised of 29,429 vehicles

$1 = 3.8153 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

