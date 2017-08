Aug 25 (Reuters) - Jeudan A/S :

* Reported on Wednesday Q2 net sales of 333 million Danish crowns ($50 million) versus 321 million crowns year ago

* Q2 EBIT 200 million crowns versus 192 million crowns year ago

* Q2 EBVAT 172 million crowns versus 162 million crowns year ago

* Raises FY EBVAT guidance to about 600 million crowns from earlier expected range of about 550 million - 590 million crowns

