a year ago
BRIEF-Polish CCC Q2 net profit rises to PLN 132 mln, beats forecasts
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 25, 2016 / 5:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Polish CCC Q2 net profit rises to PLN 132 mln, beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - CCC SA :

* Eastern Europe's largest shoe retailer, Poland's CCC, reported on Thursday a 30-percent rise in its second quarter net profit to 132 million zlotys ($34.52 million) on sales 42 percent up at 865 million zlotys.

* Analysts had expected the company to post a year-on-year fall in its net profit to 102 million zlotys on revenues at 860 million zlotys.

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8236 zlotys) (Reporting By Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goettig)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
