August 25, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Russia's VTB 7-month net result turns to profit of RUB 17.8 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Russia's VTB

* Net profit was 17.8 billion roubles ($273.96 million) in 7 months 2016 versus net loss of 15.0 billion roubles

* Net interest income was 242.4 billion roubles in 7 months 2016, up 76.7 pct year-on-year

* Net fee and commission income was 43.8 billion roubles in 7 months 2016, up 13.5 pct year-on-year

* Total provision charges for impairment of debt financial assets and for impairment of other assets, credit related commitments and legal claims 127 billion roubles for 7 months 2016, up 33.8 pct year-to-year

* Group's total assets amounted to 12,566.6 billion roubles at 31 July 2016, down 7.9 pct year-to-date

* The NPL ratio was 7.1 pct of total gross loans at 31 July 2016, up 80 bps year-to-date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.9740 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)

