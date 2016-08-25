FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's OTMT reports H1 loss
August 25, 2016 / 7:45 AM / a year ago

Egypt's OTMT reports H1 loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Egypt's Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding reported a net loss of 3.635 million Egyptian pounds ($409,000) for the first half of the year.

First-half revenues rose to 213.285 million Egyptian pounds from 129.316 million pounds in the same period last year.

Operating revenues in the second quarter rose to 102.535 million Egyptian pounds versus 65.583 million pounds a year earlier, the company said in a statement via the stock exchange. ($1 = 8.8798 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Editing by Susan Fenton)

