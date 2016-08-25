FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Gobarto to buy BEKPOL and Meat-Pac
August 25, 2016 / 8:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Gobarto to buy BEKPOL and Meat-Pac

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Gobarto SA (Polski Koncern Miesny DUDA SA) :

* Said on Wednesday that it disclosed delayed information from Dec. 2015 on signing non-biding letter of intent and annexes to LoI concerning negotiations for acquisition of shares in BEKPOL and Meat-Pac

* On Aug. 24 the company signed conditional agreement with Adam Marek Skwarek and Barbara Izabela Skwarek for sale of 100 pct stakes in BEKPOL Sp. z o.o. and Meat-Pac Sp. z o.o.

* The sale price for shares in BEKPOL was set for 15.6 million zlotys ($4.1 million) and will be reduced based on the closing balance as well as costs of loan and liabilities, among others

* The sale price for shares in Meat-Pac was set for 3.0 million zlotys and will be reduced based on the closing balance

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8142 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

