BRIEF-WntResearch provides update from ongoing phase 1b-study with Foxy-5

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Wntresearch AB :

* The phase 1b-study of Foxy-5 - a drug candidate for the prevention of metastasis - after approved safety evaluation at completed dose level three is now advancing to the next dosage level in Denmark

* Furthermore, dosage of patients has been able to commence in the UK, while the company has decided not to extend the trial to further study centres

* The Phase 1b-study with Foxy-5 is being undertaken in patients with advanced and metastasised colon, prostate or breast cancer who's primary tumour express no or low level Wnt-5a

* The primary purpose of the phase 1b-study is to create a solid basis for decision on which dosage levels that should be included in the coming phase 2 study that is expected to start during 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2biJqbv

Further company coverage: