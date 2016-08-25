BRIEF-L&G's fund arm says to vote against Sports Direct board

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Sports Direct International Plc

* Legal & General Investment Management, the fund arm of insurer Legal & General, says to oppose the re-election of Sports Direct Chairman Keith Hellawell for third consecutive year at firm's Sept. 7 annual general meeting.

* To oppose re-election of all non-executive directors.

* To support shareholder resolution calling for an independent review of labour practices at firm.

* LGIM is the number 11 shareholder in Sports Direct with a 1.02 pct stake on Aug. 1, 2016, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop and Carolyn Cohn)