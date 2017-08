Aug 26 (Reuters) - Edisun Power Europe AG :

* Total income of increased compared to the previous half year by almost 6 percent to 3.991 million Swiss francs ($4.13 million) versus H1 2015: 3.780 million francs

* H1 EBITDA increased by 11 percent to 2.794 million francs versus H1 2015: 2.509 million francs

* H1 EBIT, the increase over the previous year about 6 percent to 1.289 million francs Source text - bit.ly/2bBT6hS Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9662 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)