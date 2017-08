Aug 26 (Reuters) - X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski SA :

* Reported H1 revenue of 113.8 million zlotys ($29.7 million) versus 129.5 million zlotys a year ago

* H1 net profit was 23.0 million zlotys versus 51.6 million zlotys a year ago

* Said the results in Q2 were affected by range trading

($1 = 3.8380 zlotys)