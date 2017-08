Aug 26 (Reuters) - Zaklady Przemyslu Cukierniczego Otmuchow SA (ZPC Otmuchow) :

* H1 revenue 116.6 million zlotys versus 118.8 million zlotys ($30.99 million) a year ago

* H1 operating loss of 37.2 million zlotys versus profit of 2.3 million zlotys a year ago

* H1 net loss of 37.6 million zlotys versus profit of 1.1 million zlotys a year ago as hit by impairment of discontinued operations assets

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: