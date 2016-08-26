FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 26, 2016

BRIEF-Boguslaw Kowalski, Greenwich Investments, other affiliates to announce tender on Graal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Graal SA :

* Said on Thursday that it received a notice from Boguslaw Kowalski, Greenwich Investments sp. z o.o. and GRWC Holdings Limited concerning the signing of investment and partners agreements

* Graal's major shareholder and CEO, Boguslaw Kowalski, Greenwich Investments and other units signed an investment agreement with GRWC Holdings Limited, a wholly-owned unit of Abris CEE Mid - Market Fund III L.P.

* Under investment agreement GRWC, Greenwich Investments and Boguslaw Kowalski have committed to announce a tender offer for all the Graal's shares at 26 zlotys per share

* In addition, the investment agreement sets out, among others, the terms of cooperation between the parties in order to fully take the control of the company and rematerialise Graal's shares

* Boguslaw Kowalski, Greenwich Investments and GRWC Holdings Limited signed also partners' agreement concerning terms of cooperation after the closing of the transaction

* Currently, Boguslaw Kowalski holds 44.23 pct stake in Graal

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
