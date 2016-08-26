FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PMPG Polskie Media to sell 35 pct in Becolour to Parrish Media
August 26, 2016 / 8:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-PMPG Polskie Media to sell 35 pct in Becolour to Parrish Media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - PMPG Polskie Media SA :

* Said on Thursday that it signed an agreement with Parrish Media NV concerning terms of further transaction of sale of all its shares hald in Becolour Sp. z o.o. to Parrish Media NV

* The agreement includes also sale of liabilities arising from the bonds held by the company and issued by Becolour

* Said the parties agreed that until Oct. 31 Parrish Media will acquire series A, B, C, D, E, F, I, J, K, L, , P bonds issued by Becolour

* Said subject to sale of Becolour's bonds, until Oct. 31 the parties will sign agreement concerning sale of 35 shares representin 35 pct stake in Becolour to Parrish Media for 1,750 zlotys ($456.61)

* After transaction Parrish Media will raise its stake in Becolour from 25 pct to 60 pct

$1 = 3.8326 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

