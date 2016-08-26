BRIEF- Investment Friends asset transfer to affect H1 results

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Investment Friends SA :

* Said on Thursday that it decided to change the accounting treatment of shares of Damf Inwestycje SA (former Fly.pl SA) (asset)

* The asset under a division plan from May 15, 2015, has been transferred to an acquiring company, Iferia SA

* To transfer the asset to its supplementary capital account what will result in an increase in its supplementary capital by 187,000 zlotys ($48,800) and decrease in H1 net profit

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: