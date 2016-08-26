BRIEF-Chartwell Pharmaceuticals intends to buy up to 8.2 pct of Cipan

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Cipan Companhia Industrial Produtora de Antibioticos SA :

* Said on Thursday that Chartwell Pharmaceuticals announced an intention to launch an offer for acquisition of up to 2.0 million shares of the company, corresponding to about 8.18 percent of its share capital

* Financial intermediary is Caixa Banco de Investimento SA

* Chartwell Pharmaceuticals intends to offer 0.45 euro ($0.5079) per share of the company

Source text: bit.ly/2bCqVQ2

Further company coverage: