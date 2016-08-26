FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Big Lots Q2 earnings per share $0.51 from cont ops
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 26, 2016 / 10:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Big Lots Q2 earnings per share $0.51 from cont ops

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Big Lots Inc

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.52 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.51 from continuing operations

* Comparable store sales increased 0.3% for quarter

* Net sales for Q2 of fiscal 2016 decreased 0.5% to $1,203 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $3.45 to $3.55 from continuing operations

* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $2.18 to $2.23 from continuing operations

* Company increases outlook for fiscal 2016 adjusted EPS

* Says provides initial Q3 guidance for comparable store sales in range of flattish to +2%

* Sees for Q3 of fiscal 2016, continuing operations will be in range of an adjusted loss of $0.04/shr(non-GAAP) to adjusted income of $0.01/shr

* Provides initial Q4 guidance for adjusted income from continuing operations in range of $2.18 to $2.23 per diluted share

* Provides initial Q4 guidance for comparable store sales in range of flattish to +2% growth

* Q2 revenue view $1.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 income from continuing operations includes after tax expense of $0.01 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.