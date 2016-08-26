BRIEF-Big Lots Q2 earnings per share $0.51 from cont ops

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Big Lots Inc

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.52 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.51 from continuing operations

* Comparable store sales increased 0.3% for quarter

* Net sales for Q2 of fiscal 2016 decreased 0.5% to $1,203 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $3.45 to $3.55 from continuing operations

* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $2.18 to $2.23 from continuing operations

* Company increases outlook for fiscal 2016 adjusted EPS

* Says provides initial Q3 guidance for comparable store sales in range of flattish to +2%

* Sees for Q3 of fiscal 2016, continuing operations will be in range of an adjusted loss of $0.04/shr(non-GAAP) to adjusted income of $0.01/shr

* Provides initial Q4 guidance for adjusted income from continuing operations in range of $2.18 to $2.23 per diluted share

* Provides initial Q4 guidance for comparable store sales in range of flattish to +2% growth

* Q2 revenue view $1.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $1.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 income from continuing operations includes after tax expense of $0.01 per share