BRIEF-Scorpio Gold Q2 earnings per share $0.00

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Scorpio Gold Corp

* Scorpio gold reports financial results for second quarter of 2016

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.00

* Qtrly revenue $12.4 million versus $12.1 million

* Says production guidance for Mineral Ridge operation in 2016 remains at 30,000-35,000 ounces of gold

* Sees production for Mineral Ridge operation in 2016 at revised estimated cash cost of $900-$950 per ounce of gold sold

* Says 10,089 ounces of gold were produced in Q2 at Mineral Ridge mine, compared to 8,738 ounces produced during Q2 of 2015

* Says foresees a higher total cash cost per ounce of gold during second half of 2016 compared to first half