FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Scorpio Gold Q2 earnings per share $0.00
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 26, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Scorpio Gold Q2 earnings per share $0.00

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Scorpio Gold Corp

* Scorpio gold reports financial results for second quarter of 2016

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.00

* Qtrly revenue $12.4 million versus $12.1 million

* Says production guidance for Mineral Ridge operation in 2016 remains at 30,000-35,000 ounces of gold

* Sees production for Mineral Ridge operation in 2016 at revised estimated cash cost of $900-$950 per ounce of gold sold

* Says 10,089 ounces of gold were produced in Q2 at Mineral Ridge mine, compared to 8,738 ounces produced during Q2 of 2015

* Says foresees a higher total cash cost per ounce of gold during second half of 2016 compared to first half Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.