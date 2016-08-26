FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-DexTech proposes rights issue of up to 590,113 shares
August 26, 2016 / 1:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-DexTech proposes rights issue of up to 590,113 shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Dextech Medical AB :

* Proposes rights issue of up to 590,113 shares at an issue price of 26.00 Swedish crowns ($3.10) per share

* Fully subscribed rights issue provides the company with proceeds of about 15.3 million crowns before issue costs

* Subscription period runs from September 29 to October 13, 2016

* For each existing share the holder will receive onesubscription right

* Possession of twenty-four subscription rights entitle to subscription of one new share

Source text: bit.ly/2bLSx5O

Further company coverage:

$1 = 8.3933 Swedish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

