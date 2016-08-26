FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Canada Post segment records $1 mln profit before tax in Q2
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 26, 2016 / 3:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Canada Post segment records $1 mln profit before tax in Q2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Canada Post Corp

* Q2 transaction mail revenue $784 million

* Canada Post segment records $1 million profit before tax in second quarter

* Pension solvency deficit is estimated at $8.1 billion as of July 1, 2016, up from $6.1 billion at December 31, 2015

* In first two quarters of 2016, Canada Post segment recorded profit before tax of $45 million, compared to loss before tax of $7 million in same period last year

* Canada Post segment's qtrly results were driven by continued parcels growth,about 27 million additional pieces of mail generated by 2016 census

* In Q2, parcels revenue rose by $34 million or 9.2 percent to $404 million while volumes increased by 4 million pieces or 8.5 percent compared to last year

* Late in quarter, many customers made other arrangements to deliver their mail and parcels, will have a noticeable impact on Q3 results

* Uncertainty over negotiations with Canadian Union of Postal Workers for two new collective agreements had minimal impact on revenue in Q2 Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.