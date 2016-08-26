FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Blackberry says Fairfax, other investors to subscribe for some of its debentures
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 26, 2016 / 6:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Blackberry says Fairfax, other investors to subscribe for some of its debentures

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Blackberry Ltd :

* Blackberry announces redemption of existing convertible debentures and issuance of new convertible debentures

* Announces amendment of indenture governing 6 percent unsecured convertible debentures to permit optional redemption prior to nov 13, 2016

* There will be issuance of notice of redemption to holders of 6 percent debentures for company to redeem outstanding amount of 6% debentures on Sept 2

* 6% debentures will be redeemed on redemption date at a redemption price of 106.7213% of outstanding principal amount of debentures

* Approximately $1.245 billion aggregate principal amount of 6 percent debentures remains outstanding

* Entered into agreement with Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd, other institutional investors

* Normal course issuer bid for 6% debentures announced by blackberry on August 4, 2016 will terminate upon completion of redemption

* Fairfax, other investors to subscribe for 3.75% unsecured convertible debentures of company on private placement basis for subscription price of $605 million

* Under agreement with Fairfax, Blackberry’s 3.75% debentures will be convertible into common shares of Blackberry at price of $10/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.