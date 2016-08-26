BRIEF-Blackberry says Fairfax, other investors to subscribe for some of its debentures
Aug 26 Blackberry Ltd :
* Blackberry announces redemption of existing convertible debentures and issuance of new convertible debentures
* Announces amendment of indenture governing 6 percent unsecured convertible debentures to permit optional redemption prior to nov 13, 2016
* There will be issuance of notice of redemption to holders of 6 percent debentures for company to redeem outstanding amount of 6% debentures on Sept 2
* 6% debentures will be redeemed on redemption date at a redemption price of 106.7213% of outstanding principal amount of debentures
* Approximately $1.245 billion aggregate principal amount of 6 percent debentures remains outstanding
* Entered into agreement with Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd, other institutional investors
* Normal course issuer bid for 6% debentures announced by blackberry on August 4, 2016 will terminate upon completion of redemption
* Fairfax, other investors to subscribe for 3.75% unsecured convertible debentures of company on private placement basis for subscription price of $605 million
* Under agreement with Fairfax, Blackberry's 3.75% debentures will be convertible into common shares of Blackberry at price of $10/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Breakingviews
Sponsored Topics
Next In Company News
Four U.S. airlines fined for inaccurate information about bumping compensation
WASHINGTON, Aug 26 The U.S. Department of Transportation on Friday fined Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, and United Airlines for providing inaccurate information to passengers about how much compensation they could potentially receive for being denied boarding against their will and for lost, damaged, or delayed baggage.
UPDATE 1-Uber wins halt to N.Y. price-fixing lawsuit during appeal
NEW YORK, Aug 26 A federal judge on Friday granted a request by Uber Technologies Inc and its chief executive officer to put a passenger's price-fixing lawsuit against them on hold, while they appeal his refusal to let them arbitrate the dispute.
UPDATE 1-Energy Future wins court approval to exit bankruptcy
Aug 26 Energy Future Holdings Corp , Texas' biggest power company, won U.S. court approval on Friday for a plan that will allow the bulk of its operations to exit Chapter 11 after two years of battling creditors.