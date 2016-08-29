BRIEF-Boussard & Gavaudan Holding H1 NAV per share up at 21.8 euros

August 29 (Reuters) - Boussard & Gavaudan Holdings Ltd :
* Reported unaudited H1 results on Friday
* H1 net profit and total comprehensive income of 29.4 million euros ($32.94 million) versus 27.0 million euros year ago
* H1 net asset value per shares of 21.8 euros versus 20.7 euros at Dec. 31
* Brexit and the fall of Sterling versus the Euro had no significant direct impact on BGHL' hedge
* Aims to continue to perform in accordance with its long term objective of delivering consistent NAV appreciation
$1 = 0.8925 euros Gdynia Newsroom