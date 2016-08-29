FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Juventus Football Club finalises agreement with West Ham FC for transfer of Simone Zaza
August 29, 2016 / 5:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Juventus Football Club finalises agreement with West Ham FC for transfer of Simone Zaza

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Juventus Football Club SpA :

* Announced on Sunday that it has finalised the agreement with West Ham United Football Club Limited for the temporary transfer, until 30 June 2017, of the registration rights of the player Simone Zaza for a consideration of 5 million euros ($5.60 million)

* West Ham will definitively acquire the player for a consideration of 20 million euros, to be paid in two financial years, if the player completes a certain number of First Team appearances during the 2016/2017 football season

* The permanent transfer fee may increase of further 3 million euros on achieving given conditions in the course of the duration of the contract

Source text: bit.ly/1QKIHw4

Further company coverage:

1 British pound = 1.1712 euros $1 = 0.8923 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
