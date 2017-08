BRIEF-Milkiland H1 net loss shrinks to 15.0 mln euros YoY

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Milkiland NV :

* Said on Saturday that it reported H1 revenue of 73.9 million euros ($82.8 million) versus 97.7 million euros a year ago

* H1 EBITDA was 3.4 million euros versus 6.4 million euros a year ago

* H1 net loss was 15.0 million euros versus loss of 23.8 million euros a year ago

* H1 whole-milk product segment revenue at 42.4 mln euros versus 56.0 mln euros year on year

* H1 cheese & butter segment revenue 24.1 mln euros versus 30.8 mln euros a year ago Source text for Eikon:

