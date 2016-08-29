Aug 29 Sanofi Sa
* Sanofi and Regeneron say Praluent shows positive investigational data in phase 3 trial Further company coverage: (Reporting by Laurence Frost)
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Breakingviews
Sponsored Topics
Next In Company News
Vienna Airport says glitch that disrupted dozens of flights resolved
VIENNA, Aug 29 Data transmission problems that caused the delay or cancellation of dozens of flights on Sunday have been resolved, Vienna Airport said, with its flight schedule having returned to normal.
Roche says U.S. FDA issues Emergency Use Authorization for Zika test
ZURICH, Aug 29 Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its test for the Zika virus.
SE Asia Stocks-Fall as Fed's Yellen makes stronger case for rate hike
By Aparajita Saxena Aug 29 Most Southeast Asian stock markets were trading lower on Monday, in line with broader Asian peers, after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen hinted that a rate increase was on the cards this year. The probability of a rate hike in the near-term has gone up after Yellen said that a lot of new jobs were being created and economic growth would likely continue at a moderate pace, even though data on Friday showed the U.S. economy growing only sluggi