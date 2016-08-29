FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Investment Friends Capital decides on increase of impairment loss
August 29, 2016 / 8:21 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Investment Friends Capital decides on increase of impairment loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29(Reuters) - Investment Friends Capital SA :

* Said on Friday that its management board decided to increase as for June 30, 2016, an impairment loss by 224,000 zlotys ($57,727.50) due to loss of value of assets owned by the company - shares held in IEFA Sp. z o.o.

* Co holds 1,515 shares in IEFA Sp. z o.o., representing 5.24 pct of its share capital

* After the correction the value of the stake in IEFA Sp. z o.o. is set to 4.8 million zlotys

$1 = 3.8803 zlotys

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
