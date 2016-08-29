BRIEF-KNF starts administrative proceedings against Graviton Capital

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Graviton Capital SA :
* Said on Friday that Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) started administrative proceedings against the company
* Said the subject of the proceeding is to examine the fulfilment by the company of the requirements to keep the level of own funds at a level not lower than the level of internal capital
* Said in the event of a breach of this provision, KNF can revoke the authorization to carry out brokerage activities by the company or limit its scope
* Said, in addition, the company may be fined with a fine of up to 10 pct of the revenue reported in the latest audited financial statements for the fiscal year
