August 29, 2016 / 8:46 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-KNF starts administrative proceedings against Graviton Capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Graviton Capital SA :

* Said on Friday that Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) started administrative proceedings against the company

* Said the subject of the proceeding is to examine the fulfilment by the company of the requirements to keep the level of own funds at a level not lower than the level of internal capital

* Said in the event of a breach of this provision, KNF can revoke the authorization to carry out brokerage activities by the company or limit its scope

* Said, in addition, the company may be fined with a fine of up to 10 pct of the revenue reported in the latest audited financial statements for the fiscal year

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

