a year ago
Link Mobility targets NOK 300 mln in acquisitions next few years
August 29, 2016 / 8:55 AM / a year ago

Link Mobility targets NOK 300 mln in acquisitions next few years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Aug 29 (Reuters) -

* Mobile messaging company Link Mobility CEO Arild Hustad says targets acquisitions with annual revenues of around 900 million Norwegian crowns ($108.52 million) by 2018

* CEO says if we acquire companies with 900 mln in revenues it should cost around 300 mln

* CEO says funding of acquisitions could be a combination of debt and other sources

* Link Mobility bought 4 companies in Q2

* CEO says in addition to buying companies it targets 25-30 percent annual organic revenue growth

* Nordic countries is the home base but has expanded to Germany through Whatever Mobile

* CEO expects to be in at least 10 countries by 2018

* CEO says in addition to good products, market is growing strongly ($1 = 8.2936 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Camilla Knudsen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
