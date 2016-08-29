Aug 29 Kalobios Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Martin Shkreli - sold all shares of Kalobios Pharmaceuticals common stock held on Aug 25, 2016 and Aug 26, 2016 in private transactions
* Martin Shkreli dissolves stake in Kalobios Pharmaceuticals Inc as of August 25, 2016 - SEC filing
* Martin shkreli held a 32.05 pct stake in Kalobios Pharmaceuticals Inc, as of Nov. 24, 2015 -- Thomson Reuters Data
